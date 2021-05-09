Comerica Bank Sells 3,683 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Comerica Bank decreased its position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 146,665 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,683 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $7,653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FAST. Norges Bank bought a new position in Fastenal in the 4th quarter valued at $254,009,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Fastenal by 57.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,068,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,306,000 after buying an additional 2,204,659 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 79.0% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,556,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,821,000 after buying an additional 1,128,395 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Fastenal by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,386,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,373,000 after buying an additional 743,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments acquired a new position in Fastenal during the 4th quarter worth about $34,647,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.13% of the company’s stock.

In other Fastenal news, Director Stephen L. Eastman acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $44.63 per share, with a total value of $44,630.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffery Michael Watts sold 31,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total value of $1,494,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,494,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FAST stock opened at $53.25 on Friday. Fastenal has a twelve month low of $37.72 and a twelve month high of $54.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $30.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.76 and its 200-day moving average is $48.40.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 12th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.37. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 30.63% and a net margin of 15.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Monday, April 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 23rd. Fastenal’s payout ratio is 81.16%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on FAST shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Fastenal from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Fastenal from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.56.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

