Comerica Bank Sells 820 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Comerica Bank trimmed its holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,921 shares of the company’s stock after selling 820 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $7,680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Howland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Constellation Brands by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 61,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,944,000 after purchasing an additional 4,389 shares during the period. Probity Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Constellation Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $395,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Constellation Brands by 35.3% during the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 1,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $325,000. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 3.0% in the first quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 140,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,086,000 after acquiring an additional 4,101 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

STZ stock opened at $240.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $234.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $217.90. The company has a market capitalization of $46.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.12. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $151.53 and a 52-week high of $244.75.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 7th. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.27. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 16.09% and a net margin of 21.63%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. Constellation Brands’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.18 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 3rd. This is a boost from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is 10.20%.

In other Constellation Brands news, EVP Thomas Michael Kane sold 4,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.03, for a total value of $976,591.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,496,229.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 6,517 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.90, for a total value of $1,576,462.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,451 shares in the company, valued at $5,914,696.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,879 shares of company stock valued at $9,089,398 over the last ninety days. 15.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on STZ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $219.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $255.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Truist downgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $242.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $238.90.

Constellation Brands Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing and distribution of beer, wine and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine and dessert wine-and across all price points.

Featured Article: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.