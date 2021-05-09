Comerica Bank Sells 9,511 Shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Comerica Bank trimmed its position in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 109,842 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 9,511 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Masco were worth $7,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MAS. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in Masco by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 3,029 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Boltwood Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Masco by 1.5% in the first quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 10,997 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Masco by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 10,595 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Allstate Corp grew its position in shares of Masco by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 5,402 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its stake in Masco by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 5,918 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

MAS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Masco from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Masco in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital cut shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Masco in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.91.

In other news, insider Jai Shah sold 30,562 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $1,986,530.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,984 shares in the company, valued at $2,143,960. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 32,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.11, for a total value of $2,089,640.34. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 89,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,851,370.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 80,855 shares of company stock valued at $5,140,557. 1.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Masco stock opened at $66.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $62.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.81. Masco Co. has a one year low of $38.98 and a one year high of $67.21.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.23. Masco had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 1,966.88%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. Masco’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Masco Co. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Masco declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to purchase up to 13.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

