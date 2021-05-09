Comparing Greenpro Capital (NASDAQ:GRNQ) & Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX)

Greenpro Capital (NASDAQ:GRNQ) and Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, dividends and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Greenpro Capital and Tucows’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Greenpro Capital $4.49 million 18.81 -$1.35 million N/A N/A Tucows $337.14 million 2.51 $15.40 million N/A N/A

Tucows has higher revenue and earnings than Greenpro Capital.

Volatility and Risk

Greenpro Capital has a beta of -0.47, suggesting that its share price is 147% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tucows has a beta of 0.72, suggesting that its share price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

2.0% of Greenpro Capital shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.4% of Tucows shares are held by institutional investors. 68.8% of Greenpro Capital shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.5% of Tucows shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Greenpro Capital and Tucows, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Greenpro Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A Tucows 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Greenpro Capital and Tucows’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Greenpro Capital -59.82% -37.41% -18.08% Tucows 2.91% 12.90% 2.85%

Summary

Tucows beats Greenpro Capital on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Greenpro Capital

Greenpro Capital Corp. provides financial consulting and corporate services to small and medium-size businesses primarily in Hong Kong, Malaysia, and China. It operates in two segments, Service Business and Real Estate Business. The company offers business consulting and corporate advisory services, including cross-border listing advisory, tax planning, bookkeeping, advisory and transaction, record management, and accounting outsourcing services; and venture capital related education and support services. It is also involved in the acquisition and rental of real estate properties held for investment and sale; and provision of company formation advisory, company secretarial, and financial services. In addition, the company provides corporate advisory services, such as company review, bank loan advisory, and bank products analysis, as well as loan and credit, and insurance brokerage services; and wealth planning, administration, charity, tax and legal, trusteeship and risk management, investment planning and management, and business support services, as well as asset protection and management, consolidation, and performance monitoring services. The company was formerly known as Greenpro, Inc. and changed its name to Greenpro Capital Corp. in May 2015. Greenpro Capital Corp. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Hung Hom, Hong Kong.

About Tucows

Tucows, Inc. is an Internet services company. The firm engages in the provision of domain names, email and other internet services. It operates through the following segments: The Mobile, The Fiber, and Domain Services. The Mobile segment will contain Mobile Services Enabler (“”MSE””) and professional services product offerings, as well as the retail sale of mobile phones and retail telephony services. The Fiber segment will contain the operating results of retail Internet access operations. The Domain Services segment includes wholesale and retail domain name registration services, value added services, and portfolio services derived through OpenSRS, eNom, Ascio, and Hover brands. The company was founded in November 1992 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

