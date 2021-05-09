Comparing Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) & BOX (NYSE:BOX)

Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) and BOX (NYSE:BOX) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

Get Opera alerts:

This table compares Opera and BOX’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Opera $334.86 million 3.77 $57.90 million $0.55 19.24 BOX $696.26 million 4.86 -$144.35 million ($0.96) -22.04

Opera has higher earnings, but lower revenue than BOX. BOX is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Opera, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Opera and BOX’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Opera 47.21% 3.48% 3.10% BOX -9.12% -124.79% -6.89%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Opera and BOX, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Opera 0 0 4 0 3.00 BOX 0 1 7 0 2.88

Opera presently has a consensus target price of $12.75, indicating a potential upside of 20.51%. BOX has a consensus target price of $25.29, indicating a potential upside of 19.50%. Given Opera’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Opera is more favorable than BOX.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

6.1% of Opera shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.9% of BOX shares are held by institutional investors. 6.2% of BOX shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Opera has a beta of 1.14, indicating that its share price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BOX has a beta of 1.34, indicating that its share price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Opera beats BOX on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Opera Company Profile

Opera Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and PC web browsers. The company offers mobile browser products, such as Opera Mini, Opera for Android, and Opera Touch; PC browsers, including Opera for Computers and Opera GX; Opera News, a personalized news aggregation app; and Okash, a microfinance app. It operates in India, Ireland, Kenya, Russia, and internationally. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Oslo, Norway. As of January 13, 2021, Opera Limited (NasdaqGS : OPRA) operates as subsidiary of Kunlun Tech Limited.

BOX Company Profile

Box, Inc. provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations. It offers web, mobile and desktop applications for cloud content management on a platform for developing custom applications, as well as industry-specific capabilities. As of January 31, 2021, the company had over 105,000 paying organizations, and its solution was offered in 25 languages; and 77.7 million registered users. Box, Inc. serves healthcare, government, life sciences, and financial services industries in the United States and internationally. The company was formerly known as Box.net, Inc. and changed its name to Box, Inc. in November 2011. Box, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Opera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Opera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.