Compass Point Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB)

Compass Point restated their neutral rating on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $23.00 price objective on the savings and loans company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $28.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on BHLB. TheStreet upgraded shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $20.80.

Shares of BHLB opened at $24.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $8.55 and a fifty-two week high of $25.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.09.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.13. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a negative net margin of 102.52% and a positive return on equity of 3.61%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Berkshire Hills Bancorp will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.00%.

In related news, CEO Nitin J. Mhatre purchased 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.51 per share, with a total value of $147,060.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,060. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kevin Conn purchased 5,271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.00 per share, for a total transaction of $121,233.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 6,379 shares in the company, valued at $146,717. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 16,287 shares of company stock valued at $387,153 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BHLB. HoldCo Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $14,466,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $727,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 746.2% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 708,874 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $12,136,000 after purchasing an additional 625,103 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,761,000. Finally, Aristotle Capital Boston LLC lifted its stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 1,193,871 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $20,439,000 after purchasing an additional 202,333 shares during the period. 75.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Company Profile

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, NOW, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts; and loans, such as commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, consumer, and residential mortgage loans.

