Computer Programs and Systems (CPSI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.24 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $66.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.39 million. Computer Programs and Systems had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 11.75%. On average, analysts expect Computer Programs and Systems to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:CPSI opened at $31.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $457.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.71. Computer Programs and Systems has a twelve month low of $19.57 and a twelve month high of $36.37.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CPSI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Computer Programs and Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Computer Programs and Systems from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.71.

In other Computer Programs and Systems news, CEO John B. Douglas, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.72, for a total value of $30,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 244,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,522,314.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 1,800 shares of company stock worth $56,104 in the last quarter. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Computer Programs and Systems Company Profile

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services in the United States and the Caribbean nation of St. Maarten. Its software systems include patient management software that enables a hospital to identify a patient at various points in the healthcare delivery system, as well as to collect and maintain patient information throughout the process of patient care; and financial accounting software, which offers business office applications to track and coordinate information needed for managerial decision-making.

