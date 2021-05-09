Conifer (CNFR) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Conifer (NASDAQ:CNFR) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Conifer (NASDAQ:CNFR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The insurance provider reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.23). Conifer had a negative net margin of 5.79% and a negative return on equity of 21.69%. The company had revenue of $30.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.27 million. On average, analysts expect Conifer to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Conifer stock opened at $3.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.43 million, a P/E ratio of -5.15 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. Conifer has a fifty-two week low of $2.16 and a fifty-two week high of $5.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.15.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Conifer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Conifer from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th.

About Conifer

Conifer Holdings, Inc engages in the sale of property and casualty insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Personal Lines. The Commercial Lines segment offers coverage for property, liability, automobile, and miscellaneous coverage. The Personal Lines segment involves in the provision of catastrophe coverage or dwelling insurance.

