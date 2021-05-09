Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) Price Target Increased to $74.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) had its price objective increased by Credit Suisse Group from $65.00 to $74.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an underperform rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on ED. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Mizuho cut their target price on Consolidated Edison from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. TheStreet raised Consolidated Edison from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI cut shares of Consolidated Edison from an in-line rating to an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $76.33.

Shares of ED opened at $78.09 on Wednesday. Consolidated Edison has a fifty-two week low of $65.56 and a fifty-two week high of $83.92. The firm has a market cap of $26.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.33, a PEG ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 0.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $75.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.08. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 7.77%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Consolidated Edison will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.94%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.44% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,576 customers in parts of Manhattan.

