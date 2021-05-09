Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) EVP Sells $976,591.05 in Stock

Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) EVP Thomas Michael Kane sold 4,035 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.03, for a total transaction of $976,591.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,496,229.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

STZ stock opened at $240.92 on Friday. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $151.53 and a 12-month high of $244.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $46.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.46, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $234.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $217.90.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 7th. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.27. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 16.09%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 9.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be given a $0.76 dividend. This is an increase from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.20%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on STZ shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $276.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Truist cut shares of Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $255.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.90.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $365,957,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,120,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,559,794,000 after purchasing an additional 908,033 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 25,547.1% during the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 471,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,371,000 after purchasing an additional 470,067 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $73,700,000. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $63,585,000. Institutional investors own 71.90% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing and distribution of beer, wine and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine and dessert wine-and across all price points.

Featured Story: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.