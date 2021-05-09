Constellation Software (OTCMKTS:CNSWF) Price Target Raised to $2,000.00

Constellation Software (OTCMKTS:CNSWF) had its price objective upped by BMO Capital Markets from $1,850.00 to $2,000.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

CNSWF has been the subject of a number of other reports. CIBC cut their price objective on Constellation Software from $1,865.00 to $1,760.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Raymond James raised their price target on Constellation Software from $1,700.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Constellation Software from $1,900.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Constellation Software from $1,900.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $2,020.00.

OTCMKTS CNSWF opened at $1,481.10 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1,448.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,304.20. Constellation Software has a 1 year low of $990.00 and a 1 year high of $1,619.98.

Constellation Software (OTCMKTS:CNSWF) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The company reported $11.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Constellation Software had a net margin of 9.91% and a return on equity of 85.65%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter.

About Constellation Software

Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, and manages vertical market software businesses in the United States, Canada, Italy, Germany, India, United Kingdom, Brazil, Switzerland, Austria, Israel, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Public Sector and Private Sector.

