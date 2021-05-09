Constellation Software (TSE:CSU) Price Target Raised to C$2,000.00 at CIBC

Constellation Software (TSE:CSU) had its price target increased by CIBC from C$1,760.00 to C$2,000.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Constellation Software to C$1,850.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Constellation Software from C$1,900.00 to C$2,000.00 in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Constellation Software from C$2,000.00 to C$2,100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Constellation Software to C$1,700.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$1,910.57.

Get Constellation Software alerts:

Shares of Constellation Software stock opened at C$1,802.86 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$1,808.34 and a 200 day moving average of C$1,659.59. Constellation Software has a 12 month low of C$1,366.66 and a 12 month high of C$1,921.78. The firm has a market cap of C$38.21 billion and a PE ratio of 91.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.64.

Constellation Software (TSE:CSU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The company reported C$14.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$11.28 by C$3.55. The firm had revenue of C$1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.07 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Constellation Software will post 52.5400022 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, June 19th will be given a $1.228 dividend. This is a boost from Constellation Software’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $4.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Constellation Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.47%.

Constellation Software Company Profile

Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, and manages vertical market software businesses in the United States, Canada, Italy, Germany, India, United Kingdom, Brazil, Switzerland, Austria, Israel, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Public Sector and Private Sector.

See Also: Recession

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.