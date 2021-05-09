Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) & Berry (NASDAQ:BRY) Critical Comparison

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) and Berry (NASDAQ:BRY) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

Continental Resources has a beta of 3.37, meaning that its share price is 237% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Berry has a beta of 2.94, meaning that its share price is 194% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Continental Resources and Berry, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Continental Resources 2 15 4 0 2.10 Berry 1 2 3 0 2.33

Continental Resources presently has a consensus target price of $24.35, indicating a potential downside of 20.03%. Berry has a consensus target price of $6.13, indicating a potential downside of 1.13%. Given Berry’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Berry is more favorable than Continental Resources.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

14.8% of Continental Resources shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.5% of Berry shares are held by institutional investors. 79.6% of Continental Resources shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Berry shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Continental Resources and Berry’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Continental Resources -10.54% -2.05% -0.91% Berry -35.49% 8.20% 4.51%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Continental Resources and Berry’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Continental Resources $4.63 billion 2.42 $775.64 million $2.25 13.53 Berry $559.41 million 0.89 $43.54 million $1.35 4.59

Continental Resources has higher revenue and earnings than Berry. Berry is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Continental Resources, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Continental Resources beats Berry on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Continental Resources

Continental Resources, Inc. explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies. As of December 31, 2020, its proved reserves were 1,104 million barrels of crude oil equivalent (MMBoe) with proved developed reserves of 627 MMBoe. The company was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

About Berry

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E. Texas), Utah (Uinta) and Colorado (Piceance). The Company’s operations are conducted in the continental United States. In December 2013, Linn Energy LLC and Linn Co, LLC (Linn Co) announced the completion of the merger between LinnCo and Berry Petroleum Company (Berry), where LinnCo had acquired all of Berry’s interest.

