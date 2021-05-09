ContraFect Co. (NASDAQ:CFRX) Expected to Earn FY2022 Earnings of ($2.11) Per Share

ContraFect Co. (NASDAQ:CFRX) – Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for ContraFect in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst L. Chen expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($2.11) per share for the year.

Get ContraFect alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CFRX. WBB Securities began coverage on shares of ContraFect in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “speculative buy” rating and a $6.50 price target for the company. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price (down from $12.00) on shares of ContraFect in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Chardan Capital lifted their target price on shares of ContraFect from $15.00 to $17.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.20.

CFRX stock opened at $3.82 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.38 and a 200-day moving average of $5.21. ContraFect has a 12-month low of $3.55 and a 12-month high of $8.00. The company has a market cap of $150.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 1.08.

ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.08.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFRX. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ContraFect during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. WealthTrust Axiom LLC bought a new position in ContraFect in the 1st quarter worth about $72,000. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ContraFect in the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of ContraFect by 58.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 18,715 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 6,901 shares during the period. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ContraFect in the 1st quarter worth approximately $96,000. 56.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ContraFect

ContraFect Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapeutic protein and antibody products for the treatment of life-threatening and drug-resistant infectious diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidates consist of CF-301, an investigational novel lysin, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of staphylococcus aureus bacteremia, including endocarditis caused by methicillin-resistant or methicillin-susceptible.

See Also: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Receive News & Ratings for ContraFect Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ContraFect and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.