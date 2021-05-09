Contrasting Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY) and ClearPoint Neuro (NASDAQ:CLPT)

Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY) and ClearPoint Neuro (NASDAQ:CLPT) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Accuray and ClearPoint Neuro, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Accuray 0 1 3 0 2.75 ClearPoint Neuro 0 0 2 0 3.00

Accuray presently has a consensus price target of $8.00, suggesting a potential upside of 65.29%. ClearPoint Neuro has a consensus price target of $35.00, suggesting a potential upside of 84.79%. Given ClearPoint Neuro’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe ClearPoint Neuro is more favorable than Accuray.

Volatility & Risk

Accuray has a beta of 2.06, indicating that its stock price is 106% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ClearPoint Neuro has a beta of 1.15, indicating that its stock price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Accuray and ClearPoint Neuro’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Accuray $382.93 million 1.18 $3.83 million ($0.08) -60.50 ClearPoint Neuro $11.22 million 34.63 -$5.54 million ($0.42) -45.10

Accuray has higher revenue and earnings than ClearPoint Neuro. Accuray is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ClearPoint Neuro, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Accuray and ClearPoint Neuro’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Accuray 3.41% 4.33% 0.56% ClearPoint Neuro -55.55% -309.91% -34.06%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

69.8% of Accuray shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.6% of ClearPoint Neuro shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.0% of Accuray shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 9.2% of ClearPoint Neuro shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Accuray beats ClearPoint Neuro on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Accuray Company Profile

Accuray Incorporated designs, develops, and sells radiosurgery and radiation therapy systems for the treatment of tumors in the body in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, India, Japan, Africa, and rest of the Asia Pacific region. The company offers the CyberKnife System, a robotic stereotactic radiosurgery and stereotactic body radiation therapy system used for the treatment of various types of cancer and tumors in the body. Its CyberKnife System automatically tracks, detects, and corrects for tumor and patient movement in real-time during the procedure, as well as enables the delivery of precise, high dose radiation while patients breathe normally. The company also offers the TomoTherapy System, including the Radixact System, which consists of an integrated and versatile radiation therapy system used for the treatment of a range of cancer types. It markets its products in the United States directly, as well as through sales organizations, sales agents, and group purchasing organizations; and directly, as well as through distributors and sales agents in Europe, Asia, and South America to hospitals and stand-alone treatment facilities. The company was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.

ClearPoint Neuro Company Profile

ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. operates as a medical device company primarily in the United States. The company develops and commercializes platforms for performing minimally invasive surgical procedures in the brain under direct, and intra-procedural magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) guidance. It offers ClearPoint system, a neuro-navigation system designed for instruments or devices designed to treat various neurological diseases and conditions, as well as for performing biopsies. In addition, the company's product pipeline includes ClearTrace system, a product candidate designed to perform minimally invasive surgical procedures in the heart. It has license and collaboration agreements with The Johns Hopkins University, Clinical Laserthermia Systems Americas Inc, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Blackrock Microsystems, LLC, and University of California and San Francisco. The company was formerly known as MRI Interventions, Inc. and changed its name to ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. in February 2020. ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

