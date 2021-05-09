Contrasting Integer (NYSE:ITGR) and Axion Power International (OTCMKTS:AXPWQ)

Integer (NYSE:ITGR) and Axion Power International (OTCMKTS:AXPWQ) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Integer and Axion Power International, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Integer 0 1 2 0 2.67 Axion Power International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Integer presently has a consensus target price of $95.00, indicating a potential downside of 0.03%. Given Integer’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Integer is more favorable than Axion Power International.

Profitability

This table compares Integer and Axion Power International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Integer 6.45% 9.29% 4.52% Axion Power International N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

Integer has a beta of 1.42, meaning that its stock price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Axion Power International has a beta of 3.15, meaning that its stock price is 215% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

96.5% of Integer shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.2% of Integer shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Axion Power International shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Integer and Axion Power International’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Integer $1.26 billion 2.49 $96.34 million $4.68 20.31 Axion Power International N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Integer has higher revenue and earnings than Axion Power International.

Summary

Integer beats Axion Power International on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Integer Company Profile

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, urology, and gastroenterology procedures. It also provides cardiac rhythm management products, including implantable pacemakers, implantable cardioverter defibrillators, insertable cardiac monitors, implantable cardiac pacing and defibrillation leads, and heart failure therapies; neuromodulation products, such as implantable spinal cord stimulators; and non-rechargeable batteries, feedthroughs, device enclosures, machined components, and lead components and sub-assemblies. In addition, the company offers rechargeable batteries and chargers; and arthroscopic, laparoscopic, and general surgery devices and components, such as harmonic scalpels, shaver blades, burr shavers, radio frequency probes, biopsy probes, trocars, electrocautery components, wound dressings, GERD treatment components, and phacoemulsification needles. Further, it provides orthopedic products that include instruments used in hip, knee, and spine surgeries, as well as reamers and chisels. Additionally, the company offers customized battery power and management systems, charging and docking stations, and power supplies for the energy, military, and environmental markets. It serves multi-national original equipment manufacturers and their affiliated subsidiaries in the cardiac, neuromodulation, orthopedics, vascular, and advanced surgical and portable medical markets. The company was formerly known as Greatbatch, Inc. and changed its name to Integer Holdings Corporation in July 2016. Integer Holdings Corporation was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

Axion Power International Company Profile

Axion Power International, Inc. focuses on PbC battery technology business. It offers hybrid asymmetric energy storage devices. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Boardman, Ohio.

