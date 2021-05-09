Convergence Investment Partners LLC Acquires 817 Shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,814 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 817 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in The AES were worth $2,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in shares of The AES by 16.8% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 12,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,765 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of The AES during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. North Star Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of The AES by 0.3% during the first quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,180,892 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,660,000 after acquiring an additional 3,819 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of The AES by 99.2% during the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 29,496 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $791,000 after acquiring an additional 14,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of The AES during the first quarter valued at about $574,000. 91.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AES has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The AES from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 11th. TheStreet cut shares of The AES from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of The AES from $31.50 to $30.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.88.

Shares of AES opened at $25.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.23 billion, a PE ratio of -49.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.79, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.02. The AES Co. has a fifty-two week low of $11.00 and a fifty-two week high of $29.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.81.

The AES (NYSE:AES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). The AES had a negative net margin of 3.67% and a positive return on equity of 24.03%. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that The AES Co. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.1505 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. The AES’s payout ratio is 44.12%.

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

