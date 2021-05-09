Convergence Investment Partners LLC Decreases Stake in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC lessened its stake in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) by 9.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,030 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,258 shares during the quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $1,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NRG Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of NRG Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. First Quadrant L P CA boosted its position in shares of NRG Energy by 227.0% in the 1st quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 1,040 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the period. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in NRG Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in NRG Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NRG shares. Guggenheim downgraded NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Citigroup increased their price objective on NRG Energy from $34.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of NRG Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on NRG Energy in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded NRG Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.36.

NYSE:NRG opened at $34.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.51 billion, a PE ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.00. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.22 and a 1 year high of $44.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.89.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($1.97). The business had revenue of $8.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. NRG Energy had a net margin of 43.90% and a return on equity of 50.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 297.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.83%.

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to 3.6 million residential, industrial, and commercial consumers.

