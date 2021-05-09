Convergence Investment Partners LLC Has $2.23 Million Stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) by 13.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,905 shares during the period. Cardinal Health makes up approximately 1.0% of Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $2,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CAH. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Cardinal Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Cardinal Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Cardinal Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Cardinal Health by 90.6% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Cardinal Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cardinal Health stock opened at $58.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.72. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.65 and a twelve month high of $62.96. The stock has a market cap of $17.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is $60.49 and its 200 day moving average is $55.33.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.02). Cardinal Health had a return on equity of 123.28% and a net margin of 0.63%. The business had revenue of $39.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a $0.4908 dividend. This is a boost from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is currently 35.60%.

CAH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cardinal Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.89.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. The company operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Medical.

