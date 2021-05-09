Convergence Investment Partners LLC Has $3.47 Million Stock Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,695 shares of the company’s stock after selling 277 shares during the period. Citigroup accounts for 1.6% of Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $3,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Field & Main Bank increased its stake in Citigroup by 5.2% in the first quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 13,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its stake in Citigroup by 38.6% in the first quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 5,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares in the last quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Citigroup by 21.7% in the first quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 114,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,321,000 after purchasing an additional 20,369 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 29.4% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 18,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after buying an additional 4,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lipe & Dalton grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 4.3% during the first quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 19,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after buying an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. 72.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Citigroup alerts:

NYSE C opened at $75.08 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $72.33 and its 200-day moving average is $62.46. Citigroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.76 and a 12-month high of $76.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of $156.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $1.02. Citigroup had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The company had revenue of $19.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.80%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Edward Jones cut shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $74.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $74.50 to $77.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.11.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Recommended Story: Asset Allocation

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.