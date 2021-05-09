Convergence Investment Partners LLC Invests $1.42 Million in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 47,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,418,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JEF. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth about $69,150,000. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 932.1% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,779,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,606,905 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Jefferies Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,884,000. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY acquired a new position in Jefferies Financial Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,640,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 1,500.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,240,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162,570 shares during the period. 67.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Jefferies Financial Group news, Director Stuart Harry Reese sold 10,000 shares of Jefferies Financial Group stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.59, for a total transaction of $315,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,224,302.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 14.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, TheStreet raised Jefferies Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th.

Shares of NYSE JEF opened at $33.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.36 billion, a PE ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.86. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.82 and a 52-week high of $34.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.89. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 13.67%. Analysts predict that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Jefferies Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 30.19%.

Jefferies Financial Group Profile

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, asset management, and direct investing businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Investment Banking and Capital Markets, Asset Management, Merchant Banking, and Corporate segments.

