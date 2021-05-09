Convergence Investment Partners LLC Makes New $1.32 Million Investment in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 14,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,315,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 30,305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,436,000 after purchasing an additional 7,008 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,413,978 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $194,011,000 after acquiring an additional 314,751 shares during the last quarter. TRH Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. TRH Financial LLC now owns 36,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,964,000 after acquiring an additional 4,050 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 170,631 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,714,000 after acquiring an additional 17,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 69,608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,594,000 after acquiring an additional 5,567 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EMR opened at $95.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $57.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $91.04 and its 200-day moving average is $83.23. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $50.03 and a 52-week high of $95.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.98% and a net margin of 11.71%. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.505 dividend. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.38%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on EMR shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.00.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

