Convergence Investment Partners LLC Purchases 817 Shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,814 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 817 shares during the quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in The AES were worth $2,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC lifted its stake in The AES by 18.9% in the first quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 59,827 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,604,000 after acquiring an additional 9,508 shares during the period. IMA Wealth Inc. raised its position in shares of The AES by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 138,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,245,000 after purchasing an additional 13,533 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in The AES by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 807,811 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,983,000 after buying an additional 207,878 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of The AES by 8,767.4% during the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,221,045 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207,275 shares during the period. Finally, Alexandria Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of The AES by 121.4% during the 4th quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 240,017 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,640,000 after purchasing an additional 131,630 shares during the period. 91.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of The AES stock opened at $25.79 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.81. The company has a market capitalization of $17.23 billion, a PE ratio of -49.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.79. The AES Co. has a 52 week low of $11.00 and a 52 week high of $29.07.

The AES (NYSE:AES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. The AES had a negative net margin of 3.67% and a positive return on equity of 24.03%. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The AES Co. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.1505 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. The AES’s payout ratio is 44.12%.

AES has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on The AES from $31.50 to $30.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised The AES from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, TheStreet cut The AES from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The AES presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.88.

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

