Convergence Investment Partners LLC Sells 2,577 Shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC reduced its stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,286 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,577 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $972,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 140,518 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,103,000 after purchasing an additional 6,886 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 60.4% in the 1st quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 35,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 13,527 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 559.2% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 205,427 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,998,000 after purchasing an additional 174,263 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its position in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 146,736 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,285,000 after acquiring an additional 27,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 540,405 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,710,000 after acquiring an additional 16,507 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.99% of the company’s stock.

IPG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets lowered The Interpublic Group of Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.00.

In related news, Director Jocelyn Carter-Miller sold 5,714 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.26, for a total transaction of $150,049.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Michael Isor Roth sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.49, for a total value of $3,249,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 733,733 shares of company stock worth $20,198,558. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:IPG opened at $33.47 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.35. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.35 and a 52-week high of $33.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $13.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.24, a P/E/G ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 1.02.

The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.29. The Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 25.71% and a net margin of 6.03%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. This is an increase from The Interpublic Group of Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 55.96%.

About The Interpublic Group of Companies

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data management services.

