Convergence Price Tops $0.0930 on Top Exchanges (CONV)

Convergence (CURRENCY:CONV) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 8th. Convergence has a market capitalization of $49.27 million and approximately $2.45 million worth of Convergence was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Convergence coin can now be purchased for about $0.0930 or 0.00000160 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Convergence has traded down 9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Convergence alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.79 or 0.00080334 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.95 or 0.00020526 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001717 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.18 or 0.00062117 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $60.18 or 0.00103327 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $449.06 or 0.00771017 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5,395.75 or 0.09264334 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.12 or 0.00043133 BTC.

Convergence Coin Profile

Convergence (CRYPTO:CONV) is a coin. Convergence’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 529,636,423 coins. Convergence’s official Twitter account is @ConvergenceFin.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Convergence Protocol is designed to enable seamless interchange between wrapped security tokens and utility tokens to converge real-world assets with DeFi liquidity. “

Buying and Selling Convergence

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Convergence directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Convergence should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Convergence using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Convergence Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Convergence and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.