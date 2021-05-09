Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Corcept Therapeutics had a net margin of 30.73% and a return on equity of 25.38%. The firm had revenue of $79.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Corcept Therapeutics updated its FY 2021 guidance to – EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:CORT traded down $0.61 on Friday, hitting $21.10. The company had a trading volume of 720,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 554,552. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.37. Corcept Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $12.20 and a 1 year high of $31.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.71 and a beta of 1.04.

In related news, CFO Gary Charles Robb sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.02, for a total value of $240,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,816,824.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sean Maduck sold 8,989 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.25, for a total transaction of $253,939.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $944,228. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 166,989 shares of company stock valued at $4,536,903. Corporate insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th.

About Corcept Therapeutics

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

