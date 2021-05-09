Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) PT Lowered to $50.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $63.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the software maker’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 18.34% from the stock’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.80.

CSOD stock opened at $42.25 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.48. Cornerstone OnDemand has a 12-month low of $32.16 and a 12-month high of $55.50. The company has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.84, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00.

Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.27. Cornerstone OnDemand had a negative net margin of 4.70% and a positive return on equity of 51.19%. The company had revenue of $209.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. Cornerstone OnDemand’s quarterly revenue was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cornerstone OnDemand will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CTO Mark Goldin sold 10,306 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.73, for a total value of $533,129.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 129,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,723,658.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Adam J. Weiss sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $208,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 171,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,895,744. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,520 shares of company stock valued at $2,969,195 over the last three months. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 125,500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cornerstone OnDemand by 43.5% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 9,468 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 2,871 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Cornerstone OnDemand by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 14,134 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 3,778 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in Cornerstone OnDemand in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Cornerstone OnDemand in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,173,000. 79.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cornerstone OnDemand

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides learning and people development solutions as software-as-a-service worldwide. Its enterprise people development solutions comprise learning solutions, which provide learning management software to scale with the organization and support compliance, knowledge sharing, and employee-driven development training to close skills gaps; content solution, which provides learning content from its own studios and various quality partners; performance solutions, which provide tools to manage goal setting, performance reviews, competency assessments, compensation management, and succession planning; careers solution, which helps employees understand how to get from their current position to future strategic roles with continuous feedback, goal setting, development plans, career exploration, and engagement survey tools; recruiting solutions, which help organizations to attract, hire, and onboard the right employees; and HR solution, which provides an aggregated view of employee data with workforce planning, self-service management, and compliance reporting capabilities.

