Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Has $362,000 Stake in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its position in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,289 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JD.com were worth $362,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of JD.com during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of JD.com by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 450 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of JD.com during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of JD.com by 103.6% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 454 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of JD.com during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of JD.com from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of JD.com from $120.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of JD.com in a report on Monday, January 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of JD.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Macquarie upped their price objective on shares of JD.com from $107.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. JD.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:JD opened at $75.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.14 billion, a PE ratio of 28.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.92. JD.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.60 and a twelve month high of $108.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $79.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.85.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The information services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $1.30. The firm had revenue of $224.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.21 billion. JD.com had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 10.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JD.com Profile

JD.com, Inc operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

