Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Has $502,000 Stock Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 11.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,903 shares of the company’s stock after selling 886 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup in the first quarter worth about $1,257,000. Vigilare Wealth Management bought a new position in Citigroup during the first quarter worth about $209,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 62.4% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 12.6% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 8,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on C shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Citigroup from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Citigroup from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Wolfe Research cut Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus boosted their target price on Citigroup from $74.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $55.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.11.

C opened at $75.08 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.46. The company has a market capitalization of $156.67 billion, a PE ratio of 14.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95. Citigroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.76 and a 1 year high of $76.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $1.02. The business had revenue of $19.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.34 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 13.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.80%.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

