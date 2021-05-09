Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Lowers Holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,773 shares of the company’s stock after selling 311 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF were worth $551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FMB. Morgan Stanley grew its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,410,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,725,000 after buying an additional 324,281 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $18,285,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,370,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,749,000 after acquiring an additional 183,108 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 577.3% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 171,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 146,604 shares during the period. Finally, Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 139.5% in the fourth quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 244,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,870,000 after acquiring an additional 142,397 shares during the period.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF stock opened at $57.01 on Friday. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a one year low of $53.04 and a one year high of $57.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $56.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.69.

