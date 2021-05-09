Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Makes New $402,000 Investment in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQM)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQM) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WC Walker & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. WC Walker & Associates Inc. now owns 11,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $230,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $255,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $288,000. Finally, Aurora Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $338,000.

Shares of QQQM stock opened at $137.43 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $135.59. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a one year low of $109.69 and a one year high of $140.85.

