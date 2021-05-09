Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,102 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 16.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,619 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,102 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,904,000. Conning Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 3,042.0% during the first quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 661,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,099,000 after acquiring an additional 640,255 shares in the last quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 7.2% during the first quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 73,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,657,000 after acquiring an additional 4,947 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 13.7% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 174,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,488,000 after acquiring an additional 20,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coho Partners Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

RTX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Langenberg & Company raised Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.79.

RTX stock opened at $85.71 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $51.13 and a 1-year high of $85.93. The stock has a market cap of $129.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $15.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.27 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 8.35% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The business’s revenue was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This is a positive change from Raytheon Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 23.00%.

In other Raytheon Technologies news, EVP Frank R. Jimenez sold 19,713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.47, for a total value of $1,625,731.11. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,221 shares in the company, valued at $5,131,365.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

