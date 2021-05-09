Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) VP Sells $2,488,422.59 in Stock

Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) VP Clark S. Kinlin sold 54,799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.41, for a total value of $2,488,422.59. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 107,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,901,691.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of GLW opened at $46.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Corning Incorporated has a twelve month low of $18.82 and a twelve month high of $46.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 230.00, a PEG ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.64.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. Corning had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 11.50%. Corning’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.55%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upgraded Corning from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $31.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Corning from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on shares of Corning from $42.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.80.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Corning by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,104,194 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,354,075,000 after purchasing an additional 2,216,672 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Corning by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 11,980,099 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $431,293,000 after acquiring an additional 78,417 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Corning by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,506,653 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $306,239,000 after acquiring an additional 650,774 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Corning in the fourth quarter worth approximately $280,667,000. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of Corning by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,416,302 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $158,987,000 after acquiring an additional 464,616 shares during the last quarter. 74.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

