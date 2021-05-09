Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Shares Acquired by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 56.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,358 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,914 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in Corteva by 803.0% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Corteva during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva in the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Corteva by 342.0% in the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 663 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CTVA shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Corteva from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on shares of Corteva from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Corteva from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Corteva from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Corteva from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.80.

CTVA opened at $48.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $36.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.59, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.82. Corteva, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.38 and a 52-week high of $49.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.11.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.86 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 4.70%. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.36%.

Corteva Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

