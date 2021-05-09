COTI (COTI) Price Hits $0.36

COTI (CURRENCY:COTI) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 9th. In the last seven days, COTI has traded down 9.3% against the dollar. One COTI coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.36 or 0.00000621 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. COTI has a market cap of $238.42 million and approximately $87.73 million worth of COTI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001746 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00002599 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39.00 or 0.00068086 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $143.38 or 0.00250311 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $694.10 or 0.01211707 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 44.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00003668 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.03 or 0.00031475 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $438.88 or 0.00766161 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $57,415.63 or 1.00232395 BTC.

COTI Coin Profile

COTI’s launch date was February 12th, 2018. COTI’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 669,740,238 coins. The Reddit community for COTI is /r/cotinetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. COTI’s official Twitter account is @COTInetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for COTI is medium.com/cotinetwork. COTI’s official website is coti.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Gibraltar, Currency Of The Internet (COTI) is a decentralized payment platform that aims to become a payment mechanism for cryptocurrency users as it can instantly convert and transact digital assets through the Trustchain, a protocol developed by the COTI platform to replace third-party entities. In addition, COTI uses a blockless payment system based on a directed acyclic graph (DAG) to improve the protocol scalability. The COTI token is the cryptocurrency created to fuel the payment platform. It can be used on the Currency Of The Internet exchange mechanisms as well as to pay for goods, services or earn fees discounts. COTI has bridged with Binance Chain’s BEP2. COTI’s Cross Chain Bridge allows users with COTI coins to cross the bridge and swap their coins to COTI BEP2 tokens and vice versa, which adds another level of liquidity support for the entire community. “

COTI Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as COTI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade COTI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase COTI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

