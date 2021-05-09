Cozad Asset Management Inc. Invests $200,000 in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 7,162 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 29.3% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,313 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 3,020 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 408,830 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $10,556,000 after buying an additional 6,245 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 145,425 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,755,000 after buying an additional 13,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund during the first quarter worth $211,000.

UTF opened at $29.31 on Friday. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $18.51 and a fifty-two week high of $29.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.45.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.35%.

About Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in value stocks of infrastructure companies across all market capitalizations.

