CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.96

CPI Aerostructures, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.96 and traded as high as $4.36. CPI Aerostructures shares last traded at $4.27, with a volume of 32,456 shares.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.96. The company has a market capitalization of $52.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.56 and a beta of 1.75.

CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The aerospace company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CPI Aerostructures during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CPI Aerostructures during the first quarter worth about $47,000. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CPI Aerostructures by 217.4% in the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 14,600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CPI Aerostructures during the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in CPI Aerostructures by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 29,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.91% of the company’s stock.

About CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU)

CPI Aerostructures, Inc engages in the contract production of structural aircraft parts for fixed wing aircraft and helicopters in the commercial and defense markets. The company also offers aero systems, such as reconnaissance pod structures and fuel panel systems; and supplies parts for maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO), as well as kitting contracts.

