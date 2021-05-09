CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI) PT Raised to $101.00

CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Barrington Research from $82.00 to $101.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Barrington Research’s price target indicates a potential upside of 17.77% from the stock’s previous close. Barrington Research also issued estimates for CRA International’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.96 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.05 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CRA International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th.

NASDAQ CRAI opened at $85.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $628.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.41, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.41. CRA International has a twelve month low of $34.28 and a twelve month high of $86.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $75.04 and a 200 day moving average of $58.20.

CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $146.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.67 million. CRA International had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 4.60%. The business’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that CRA International will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CRA International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $96,000. National Investment Services of America LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CRA International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $406,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of CRA International by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 10,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CRA International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,279,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of CRA International by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,651 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,140,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. 84.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CRA International

CRA International, Inc, a consulting company, provides economic, financial, and management consulting services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It advises clients on economic and financial matters pertaining to litigation and regulatory proceedings; and guides corporations through business strategy and performance-related issues.

