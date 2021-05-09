Creative Planning Acquires 859 Shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Creative Planning increased its holdings in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 10.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,888 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in NetApp were worth $646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in NetApp during the first quarter valued at about $1,557,000. Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in NetApp by 10.0% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,933 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NetApp by 349.8% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,381 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 1,074 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its stake in shares of NetApp by 6.8% in the first quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 69,351 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $5,040,000 after buying an additional 4,394 shares during the period. Finally, JustInvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of NetApp in the first quarter valued at about $274,000. Institutional investors own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NTAP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of NetApp from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of NetApp from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Longbow Research raised shares of NetApp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of NetApp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of NetApp from $54.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NetApp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.60.

Shares of NTAP stock opened at $79.52 on Friday. NetApp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.81 and a 52-week high of $79.69. The stock has a market cap of $17.70 billion, a PE ratio of 26.07, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $74.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.13.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The data storage provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.09. NetApp had a net margin of 12.44% and a return on equity of 263.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NetApp, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. NetApp’s payout ratio is presently 54.39%.

NetApp Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp Global File Cache, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Manager, NetApp Fabric Orchestrator, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

