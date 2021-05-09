Creative Planning Buys 838 Shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,626 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 838 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Jabil were worth $972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Jabil by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 41,274 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Jabil by 3.8% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 14,438 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $753,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Jabil by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 23,663 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Jabil during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of Jabil by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 19,782 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $842,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. 87.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of JBL stock opened at $54.83 on Friday. Jabil Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.10 and a 1 year high of $55.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $52.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $8.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.45, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.32.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The technology company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.32. Jabil had a net margin of 0.78% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The firm had revenue of $6.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Jabil Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Jabil’s payout ratio is 91.43%.

In related news, Director Thomas A. Sansone sold 25,000 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.35, for a total transaction of $1,283,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 204,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,505,593.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Anousheh Ansari sold 500 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total transaction of $27,130.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,061,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 140,163 shares of company stock valued at $7,274,374. Insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Argus raised their target price on Jabil from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Jabil from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Citigroup raised their target price on Jabil from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Jabil from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.80.

Jabil Profile

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

