Creative Planning Buys Shares of 16,583 Chargepoint Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CHPT)

Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Chargepoint Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 16,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chargepoint in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Chargepoint during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Chargepoint during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Chargepoint during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC bought a new stake in Chargepoint during the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CHPT. R. F. Lafferty began coverage on Chargepoint in a research note on Friday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Citigroup began coverage on Chargepoint in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Chargepoint in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on Chargepoint in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of Chargepoint in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.50.

NYSE CHPT opened at $22.63 on Friday. Chargepoint Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.73 and a 12 month high of $49.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.80 and a 200-day moving average of $31.89.

Chargepoint Company Profile

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

