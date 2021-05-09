Creative Planning Has $428,000 Position in Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL)

Creative Planning grew its holdings in Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) by 10.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,083 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,483 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Ocular Therapeutix were worth $428,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in Ocular Therapeutix in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ocular Therapeutix in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Ocular Therapeutix in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,748 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. 52.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ OCUL opened at $16.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.08 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.86. Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.85 and a 1-year high of $24.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.02 and its 200-day moving average is $17.73.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.04). Ocular Therapeutix had a negative return on equity of 14,065.71% and a negative net margin of 780.19%. Analysts forecast that Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. will post -0.97 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Ocular Therapeutix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.17.

About Ocular Therapeutix

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel platform technology. The company markets ReSure Sealant, an ophthalmic device designed to prevent wound leaks in corneal incisions following cataract surgery; and DEXTENZA, a dexamethasone ophthalmic insert to treat ocular inflammation and pain following ophthalmic surgery, as well as allergic conjunctivitis.

