Creative Planning Has $446,000 Stock Position in Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM)

Creative Planning raised its stake in Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM) by 11.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,702 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Chimera Investment were worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Chimera Investment by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 157,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after buying an additional 6,447 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Chimera Investment by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 805,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,251,000 after buying an additional 100,172 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Chimera Investment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,070,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Chimera Investment by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 382,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,919,000 after buying an additional 40,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Chimera Investment by 6.6% during the first quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 26,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CIM opened at $13.50 on Friday. Chimera Investment Co. has a twelve month low of $7.03 and a twelve month high of $13.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.09. The company has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of -25.47 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42.

Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $135.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.06 million. Chimera Investment had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 11.73%. Chimera Investment’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Chimera Investment Co. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.78%. This is a boost from Chimera Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Chimera Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.33%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CIM. TheStreet raised shares of Chimera Investment from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Chimera Investment in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chimera Investment from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Chimera Investment in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.33.

About Chimera Investment

Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate related securities.

