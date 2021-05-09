Creative Planning Has $673,000 Position in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Creative Planning grew its stake in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,243 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in DaVita were worth $673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of DaVita in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DaVita in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of DaVita in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of DaVita in the fourth quarter valued at about $121,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of DaVita in the fourth quarter valued at about $140,000. 91.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DVA opened at $126.80 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $111.28 and its 200-day moving average is $109.44. DaVita Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.30 and a 1-year high of $126.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49. The company has a market cap of $13.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.01, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.30.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.29. DaVita had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 43.99%. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that DaVita Inc. will post 7.5 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 436 shares of DaVita stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.51, for a total transaction of $47,746.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,106,862.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Javier Rodriguez sold 27,053 shares of DaVita stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.22, for a total transaction of $3,306,417.66. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 397,716 shares in the company, valued at $48,608,849.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,651 shares of company stock worth $4,209,646. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DVA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $118.00 price target (down from $127.00) on shares of DaVita in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DaVita from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of DaVita from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. DaVita presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.00.

About DaVita

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

