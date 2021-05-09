Creative Planning Purchases New Stake in The 3D Printing ETF (BATS:PRNT)

Creative Planning purchased a new stake in The 3D Printing ETF (BATS:PRNT) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PRNT. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in The 3D Printing ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC bought a new position in The 3D Printing ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $349,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in The 3D Printing ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $84,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in The 3D Printing ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new position in The 3D Printing ETF during the first quarter worth about $221,000.

Shares of PRNT opened at $37.46 on Friday. The 3D Printing ETF has a 1 year low of $22.00 and a 1 year high of $27.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.55.

