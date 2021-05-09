Creative Planning Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF)

Creative Planning reduced its stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF) by 45.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,494 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,098 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF were worth $528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CMF. Bristlecone Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 12.6% in the first quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 11,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 7.6% in the first quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 7,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $312,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 9.9% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $875,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 73.0% during the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 32,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,020,000 after purchasing an additional 13,725 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA CMF opened at $62.53 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $62.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.53. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $60.87 and a 1-year high of $63.20.

iShares California Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

