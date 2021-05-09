Creative Planning Sells 2,213 Shares of LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC)

Creative Planning lowered its position in shares of LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) by 9.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,213 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in LTC Properties were worth $891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of LTC Properties by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,108,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $276,575,000 after buying an additional 410,755 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of LTC Properties by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,630,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,440,000 after buying an additional 145,637 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of LTC Properties during the fourth quarter valued at $21,967,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in LTC Properties by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 470,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,327,000 after purchasing an additional 4,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in LTC Properties by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 350,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,646,000 after purchasing an additional 19,249 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Capital One Financial lowered LTC Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Mizuho lifted their target price on LTC Properties from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. TheStreet lowered LTC Properties from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered LTC Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on LTC Properties from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. LTC Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.83.

Shares of NYSE:LTC opened at $40.93 on Friday. LTC Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.02 and a 12-month high of $44.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 18.03 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day moving average of $42.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.99. The company has a current ratio of 10.28, a quick ratio of 10.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.34). LTC Properties had a net margin of 56.46% and a return on equity of 11.41%. Equities research analysts predict that LTC Properties, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 21st. LTC Properties’s payout ratio is presently 74.03%.

LTC Properties Company Profile

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds 181 investments in 27 states with 29 operating partners.

