Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give Prudential (LON:PRU) a GBX 1,750 Price Target

Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,750 ($22.86) price objective on Prudential (LON:PRU) in a research report report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Shore Capital reissued an under review rating on shares of Prudential in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Prudential from GBX 1,511 ($19.74) to GBX 1,441 ($18.83) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 1,800 ($23.52) price objective on shares of Prudential and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Prudential from GBX 1,400 ($18.29) to GBX 1,700 ($22.21) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a GBX 1,466 ($19.15) target price on shares of Prudential in a report on Friday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Prudential currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 1,563.91 ($20.43).

Shares of PRU opened at GBX 1,579 ($20.63) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £41.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,542.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,363.54. Prudential has a 12 month low of GBX 15.47 ($0.20) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,590 ($20.77).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. This is a boost from Prudential’s previous dividend of $0.05. Prudential’s payout ratio is presently 20.44%.

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, the United States, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products; mutual funds; life insurance; property and casualty insurance; and group insurance.

