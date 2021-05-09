Credit Suisse Group Raises CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) Price Target to $100.00

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) had its target price upped by Credit Suisse Group from $91.00 to $100.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the pharmacy operator’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $83.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $91.69.

CVS stock opened at $85.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $112.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.16. CVS Health has a 52 week low of $55.36 and a 52 week high of $85.35.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.32. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The company had revenue of $69.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.91 EPS. CVS Health’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that CVS Health will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 22nd. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 28.25%.

In other CVS Health news, Director Edward J. Ludwig purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $72.00 per share, for a total transaction of $216,000.00. Also, CFO Eva C. Boratto sold 4,905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $392,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 115,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,226,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 588,797 shares of company stock worth $44,310,483. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its stake in CVS Health by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 27,585 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,884,000 after acquiring an additional 4,278 shares during the period. HGK Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,768 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $4,287,000 after acquiring an additional 6,048 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 27,330 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,867,000 after acquiring an additional 1,534 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 11,927 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $815,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Old Port Advisors boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 7,420 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.21% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

