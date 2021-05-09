Credits Hits Market Capitalization of $23.17 Million (CS)

Credits (CURRENCY:CS) traded 8.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 9th. One Credits coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000180 BTC on major exchanges. Credits has a total market capitalization of $23.17 million and $1.32 million worth of Credits was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Credits has traded 33.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.86 or 0.00017145 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00003937 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00005222 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000197 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000033 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000011 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000938 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Credits Coin Profile

CS is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 14th, 2017. Credits’ total supply is 249,471,071 coins and its circulating supply is 223,456,423 coins. The Reddit community for Credits is /r/CreditsOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Credits is credits.com/en/Home/News. Credits’ official Twitter account is @creditscom and its Facebook page is accessible here. Credits’ official website is credits.com/en.

According to CryptoCompare, “Credits is a decentralized financial platform based on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform allows the delivery of financial services (money transfers, currency and value exchanges, crediting and funding, just to name a few) via a distributed ledger, smart contracts and Credits cryptocurrency in a peer-to-peer (P2P) basis. Credits cryptocurrency (CS) is a utility token. “

Buying and Selling Credits

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Credits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Credits should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Credits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

